Sep 27, 2023 / 12:35PM GMT

Li Watsek - Cantor Fitzgerald LP - Analyst



All right, good morning. And welcome to our fireside chat with iTeos. I'm Li Watsek, biotech analyst at Cantor. And I'm very pleased to be joined today by management team, Michel and Matt here.



Questions and Answers:

- Cantor Fitzgerald LP - AnalystThank you both for being here. And maybe to kick off, Michel, just give us a brief intro of iTeos. And then maybe talk about where you are with your TIGIT, adenosine programs and what's coming up?- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. - President & CEOYes, thank you for the invitation. iTeos today has leveraged 10 years of expertise in tumor immunology to select important targets for immunosuppression in cancer and develop differentiated assets. Today, we have three programs in clinics: TIGIT antibody, partnered with GSK, and two molecules targeting the adenosine pathway where we believe that we have a unique approach that will allow us to tackle the adenosine-mediating suppression.We have today