Q2 2019 Itron Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Kenneth P. Gianella - Itron, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome to Itron's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. We issued a press release earlier today announcing our results. The press release includes replay information about today's call. A presentation to accompany our remarks on this call is also available through the webcast and on our corporate website under the Investor Relations tab.



On the call today, we have Philip Mezey, Itron's President and Chief Executive Officer; Joan Hooper, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Tom Deitrich, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call to take questions using the process the operator described.



Before I turn the call over to Philip, let