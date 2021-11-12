Q3 2021 Iterum Therapeutics PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Iterum Therapeutics Q3 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Alex, and I will be your operator for today. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your host, Louise Barrett, Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs. Louise, over to you.



Louise Barrett - Iterum Therapeutics plc - SVP of Legal Affairs & Secretary



Thank you, Alex. Good morning, and welcome to Iterum Therapeutics' Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. A press release with our third quarter results was issued earlier this morning and can be found on our website.



We are joined this morning by Corey Fishman, CEO; and Judy Matthews, CFO. Corey will provide some opening remarks. Judy will provide some details on our financial results, and then we will open the line for Q&A.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this call will contain forward-looking statements concerning our plans, strategies and prospects for our business, including with respect to planned interactions and communications with the FD