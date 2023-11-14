Nov 14, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Iterum Therapeutics third-quarter 2023 financial results and business update. My name is Harry, and I'll be your operator today. (Operator Instructions) And I will now hand the call over to Louise Barrett, Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs. To begin, please go ahead.
Louise Barrett - Iterum Therapeutics plc - SVP, Legal Affairs
Thank you, Harry. Good morning, and welcome to Iterum Therapeutics' third-quarter 2023 financial results and business update conference call. A press release with our third-quarter results was issued earlier this morning and can be fined on our website. We are joined this morning by Corey Fishman, CEO, and Judy Matthews, CFO. Cory will provide some opening remarks, Judo will provide details on our financial results, and then we'll open the lines for Q&A.
In addition, we'll be extending the Q&A portion to answer a few questions we've been routinely receiving from some of our shareholders. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the information presented on this confere
Q3 2023 Iterum Therapeutics PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 14, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...