Full Year 2022 Inventiva SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

FrÃ©dÃ©ric Cren - Inventiva S.A. - Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder



Thank you, operator, and welcome to everybody to this full year 2022 financial results. As usual, I will be making with my colleague forward-looking statements so please have a look at the regulatory documentation that is available on our website.



In terms of speakers today, I'm very happy as usual to have Pierre with us, our CSO and Co-Founder. Michael, our CMO, will go through an update on our three important clinical trials with lanifibranor, of course, the Phase III, but also the two Phase II that are ongoing. And then Jean will conclude the presentation with an update on the financials. Of course, at the end of the session, we will have a Q&A session.



So let me give you, first of all, some highlights for the full year. So let's start with our lead program, lani, in NASH and start with NATiV3 where we've been, I would say, very happy to work and extend, develop the Phase III in 23 countries. And now we have more than 350 clinical sites that are active and more than 300 that have scre