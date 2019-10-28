Q3 2019 Intevac Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Claire McAdams - Intevac, Inc. - IR Counsel



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Intevac's financial results for the third quarter of 2019, which ended on September 28. In addition to discussing the company's recent results, we will provide financial guidance for the remainder of 2019. Joining me on today's call are Wendell Blonigan, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Moniz, Chief Financial Officer. Wendell will start with a review of each of our businesses and our outlook going forward, and then Jim will review third quarter results and discuss our financial outlook before turning the call over to Q&A.



I'd like to remind everyone that today's conference call contains certain forward-lo