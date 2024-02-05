Q4 2023 Intevac Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon to everyone on today's call. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Intevac's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, which ended on December 30. In addition to discussing the company's recent results, we will discuss our outlook looking forward. Joining me on today's call are Nigel Hunton, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Soulsby, Chief Financial Officer.



Nigel will begin with an overview of our business and outlook, and then Kevin will review our financial results. Before turning the call over to Q&A.



I'd like to remind everyone that today's conference call contains certain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding financial results for the Company's most recently completed fiscal quarter and year, which remain subject to adjustment in connection with the preparation of our Form 10K as well as comments regarding future events and projections about the future financial performance of Intevac.



These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and actual results