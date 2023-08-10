Q2 2023 Invivyd Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Invivyd Second Quarter 2023 Business and Financial Results Update Call. I will now turn the call over to Gabriella Linville-Engler, Director of External Communications.



Gabriella Linville-Engler -



Thank you for joining us today. Before we get started, I want to tend to a few housekeeping items. I invite you to review our press release discussing our second quarter 2023 financial results and business updates, which can be found on the Investors section of the Invivyd website.



I would like to remind you that during today's discussion, we will be making several forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning, among other things, the future of the COVID-19 landscape, our ongoing research and clinical development plans, including the timing of these plans, our regulatory and commercialization plans, strategies and opportunities, our expected cash runway and other statements that are not historical facts.



Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may