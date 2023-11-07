Nov 07, 2023 / 08:50PM GMT

Evan Wang - Guggenheim Securities LLC - Analyst



Great. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us for this fireside chat with Invivyd. I'm Evan Wang, one of our biopharma team's senior analysts, and I'm joined by Invivyd's CEO, Dave Hering.



Dave Hering - Invivyd, Inc. - CEO & Director



Good to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- Guggenheim Securities LLC - AnalystYeah. Great to have you. Dave, just to set the stage for those unfamiliar, can you just give a brief introduction on Invivyd and help frame the unmet need with COVID?- Invivyd, Inc. - CEO & DirectorYeah, course. So we're a biopharmaceutical company focused on monoclonal antibody therapies, really targeting people with immune-compromised populations, vulnerable populations, people who aren't going to get all the protection they need from a vaccine or other therapy. Targeting this in a serial platform way to be able to continuously provide these products and really focused firs