Q3 2019 Johnson Outdoors Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Johnson Outdoors Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Helen Johnson-Leipold, Johnson Outdoors Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will lead today's call. Also on the call is David Johnson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. Your participation implies consent to our recording this call. If you do not agree to these terms, simply drop off the line.



I would now like to turn the call over to Patricia Penman from Johnson Outdoors. Please go ahead, Ms. Penman.



Patricia G. Penman - Johnson Outdoors Inc. - VP of Global Marketing Services & Communication



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to our discussion of Johnson Outdoors fiscal 2019 third quarter results. If you need a copy of today's news release, it is available on our website at johnsonoutdoors.com under Investor Relations.



I also need to remind you that this conference may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are made on the basis of our current views and assumptions