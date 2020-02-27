Johnson Outdoors Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Helen P. Johnson-Leipold - Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Chairman & CEO



All right. Good morning, everyone. I'm Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson Outdoors. On behalf of the Board of Directors and management of the company, welcome to our Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



The meeting is now officially called to order. Annual reports and proxy statements were issued to shareholders in January. You can also get copies here today. We will start with some official business. Then Dave Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, will review our fiscal 2019 financial results and first quarter 2020 performance. Following that, I'll discuss key strategic priorities for the future.



Before we get started, let me introduce our Board of Directors, my executive team and some guests. First, our outside directors who bring a wealth of experience and provide invaluable insights, please stand when I call your name. Mr. Tom Pyle, Chairman of The Pyle Group, who's Vice Chairman of the Board, Lead Outside Director and Chairman of the company's Compensation Committee; Mr.