Johnson Outdoors Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Helen P. Johnson-Leipold - Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Good morning. I'm here today with David Johnson, our CFO; and Khalaf Khalaf, our General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. On behalf of the Board of Directors and management of the company, welcome to our annual meeting of shareholders, which we are doing virtually as a result of the ongoing health and safety concerns stemming from COVID-19 pandemic. We hope you all are well and staying safe.



The meeting is now called to order. Annual reports and proxy statements were issued to shareholders in January. You can also access copies here today using the link provided on the virtual platform you are attending this meeting through.



Before we get started with the official business, I would like to introduce our Board of Directors and some guests, all of whom are also participating virtually. First, our outside directors who bring a wealth of experience in providing valuable insights: Mr. Tom Pyle, Chairman of the Pyle Group, who is the Vice Chairman of the Board, Lead Outside Director and Chairman of the compan