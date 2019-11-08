Q2 2020 Jerash Holdings (US) Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and thank you all for joining this Jerash Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And as a reminder, today's session is being recorded.



And now for opening remarks and introductions, I am pleased to turn the floor over to Mr. Matt Kreps with Darrow Associates. Welcome, Matt.



Matthew Kreps - Darrow Associates Inc. - MD of IR



Thank you, and good morning to everyone. Welcome to the Jerash Holdings Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. With me today are Karl Brenza, Head of U.S. Operations. Today's call is being recorded and will be available for playback.



(Operator Instructions)



Before we begin, a quick reminder about forward-looking statements made during the course of this call. Statements made by Jerash management during the course of this conference call that are not historical facts are considered to be forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for such for