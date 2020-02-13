Q3 2020 Jerash Holdings (US) Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Jerash Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Results Call. Operator Instructions) At this time, it's my pleasure to turn the floor over to Mr. Matt Kreps.



Sir, the floor is yours.



Matthew Kreps - Darrow Associates Inc. - MD of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Jerash Holdings Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. With me today is Gilbert Lee, our Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being recorded and will be available for playback. (Operator Instructions)



Before we begin, a quick reminder about forward-looking statements made during the course of this call. Statements made by Jerash management during the course of this conference call that are not historical facts are considered to be forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for such forward-looking statements. The words believe, expect, anticipate, estimate, will, guidance, outlook, indicate, suggest, forecast, target,