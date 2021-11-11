Q2 2022 Jerash Holdings (US) Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Jerash Holdings Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Roger Pondel, Investor Relations for Jerash Holdings. Sir, the floor is yours.



Roger S. Pondel - PondelWilkinson Inc. - CEO and President



Thank you, Katherine, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Jerash Holdings Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Call. I'm Roger Pondel with PondelWilkinson, Jerash Holdings' Investor Relations firm. It will be my pleasure momentarily to introduce you to the company's Chief Financial Officer, Gilbert Lee; and Eric Tang, who leads the company's operations in Jordan. Sam Choi, the company's CEO, unfortunately, is not able to join us today because of a prior business commitment.



Before I turn the call over to Gilbert, I want to remind our listeners that today's call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous con