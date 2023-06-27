Q4 2023 Jerash Holdings (US) Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 27, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Roger S. Pondel - PondelWilkinson Inc. - CEO and President



Thank you, Holly, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Jerash Holdings Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call. I'm Roger Pondel with PondelWilkinson, Jerash Holdings Investor Relations firm. It will be my pleasure momentarily to introduce the company's Chairman and CEO, Sam Choi; Chief Financial Officer, Gilbert Lee; and Eric Tang, who leads the company's operations in Jordan and today will -- is calling in from Indonesia.



Before I turn the call over to Sam, I want to remind our listeners that today's call may include forward-looking statements