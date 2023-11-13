Q2 2024 Jerash Holdings (US) Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Jerash Holdings Fiscal 2024 second quarter financial results. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Roger Pondel, Investor Relations. You may begin.



Roger Pondel - Jerash Holdings(US)Inc-IR



Thanks so much, operator, and good morning again, everyone, and welcome to Jerash Holdings Fiscal 2024 quarter conference call. I'm Roger Pondel with Pondel Wilkinson, Jerash Holdings Investor Relations firm, and it will be my pleasure momentarily to introduce the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sam Choi, its Chief Financial Officer, Gilbert Lee, and Eric Tang, who leads the Company's operations in Jordan.



Before I turn the call over to Sam, I want to remind our listeners that today's call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the company's control, including those s