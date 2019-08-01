Q2 2019 James River Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the James River Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Kevin Copeland, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Kevin B. Copeland - James River Group Holdings, Ltd. - SVP Finance & CIO



Thank you, Skyler. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the James River Group Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current beliefs, intentions, expectations and assumptions that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements in yesterday's earnings release and the Risk Factors section of our most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other reports and filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.