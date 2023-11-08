Q3 2023 James River Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome, everyone, to the James River Group Quarter 3 2023 Earnings Conference Call.
I would now like to turn the call over to Brett Shirreffs, our Head of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.
Brett Shirreffs - James River Group Holdings, Ltd. - Senior VP of Finance, Investments & Head of IR
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the James River Group Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current beliefs, intentions, expectations and assumptions that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially.
For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements in yesterday's earnings release and the risk factors of our most recent Form 10-K and other reports and filings we have made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.
Nov 08, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
