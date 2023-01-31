Jasper Therapeutics Inc Corporate Update Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Jasper Therapeutics' update conference call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, it is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Ron Martell. Please go ahead, Mr. Martell. Mr. Martell, you may begin today's presentation.



Ron Martell - Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We apologize for these technical difficulties and thank you for hanging in there. I'm Ronald Martell, the CEO of Jesper therapeutics. We will be making forward-looking statements on today's call. And slide 2 contains our Safe Harbor Statement, which I encourage you to review.



Now turning to slide 3. It's been an exciting start to the year for Jasper Therapeutics. We end with an announcement of positive clinical data for briquilimab in stem cell transplant for sickle cell disease and acute myeloid leukemia. Our announcement of expanding the development of briquilimab in chronic spontaneous urticaria and closing of the public offerings from leading biotech investors