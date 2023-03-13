Mar 13, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Matt Phipps - William Blair & Company - Analyst



Hi, everyone. My name's Matt Phipps, biotech analyst here at William Blair. And I'm happy to have our, now, fourth panel on today's What's Next in Dermatology? day. In this panel, we focused on a, really, kind of hot area in the autoimmune space, new therapies in urticaria. We'll probably focus on the chronic spontaneous urticaria but also talk about inducible as well. And we have here three companies that are all going after different novel targets for urticaria and mast cells.



And so I think it's going to be great to get these different perspectives. So first, please visit williamblair.com for any and all disclosures. I have to say that. And we'll kick off with just a quick introduction before we get into some broader topics on developing drugs and CSU. So first, to my left here is Adam Tomasi at Allakos, the President of Allakos. If you could introduce yourself and talk a little bit about, of course, your programs.



Adam Tomasi - Allakos Inc. - President



Sure. So thanks, everyone. I'm Adam Tomasi, I'm