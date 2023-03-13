Mar 13, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - Analyst



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Oppenheimer's 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference. I'm Jay Olson, one of the biotech analysts at Oppenheimer, and I want to thank you all for joining us here today.



It's my pleasure to welcome Jasper Therapeutics to our conference, and it's an honor to introduce Ronald Martell, the CEO; and Jeet Mahal will also be joining for the Q&A. Jeet is the CFO and Chief Business Officer. So thank you so much, Ron. And with that, I'll turn it over to you.



Ronald Martell - Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO



Jay, thank you very much for having Jasper here today. And on behalf of all of my colleagues at Jasper, the investigators that have helped us with our clinical trials, and especially the patients who have participated in our clinical trials, I'd really like to thank you for the opportunity to be here today. And I'm excited to talk about the Jasper story, so thank you.



So first, I must say that some of the comments I may make may constitute forward-looking statements. I would