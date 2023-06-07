Jasper Therapeutics Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 07, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Ronald Martell - Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. I am Ronald Martell, the company's Chief Executive Officer and President. At this time, I call the meeting to order.



I'm pleased to conduct our meeting virtually via the Internet. The company's Board of Directors has appointed me to act as Chairman of this meeting. Jeet Mahal, the company's Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer, will act as Secretary of this meeting.



I would also like to introduce Jeff Zechnich, a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, our independent registered public accounting firm. During the question-and-answer period at the end of today's session, Mr. Zechnich will be available to answer any appropriate questions you may have concerning the independent audit.



The Board of Directors has appointed Henry Farrell of Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company to act as Inspector of Elections for this meeting. Mr. Farrell has previously taken his oath as Inspector of Elections. We will file