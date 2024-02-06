Steel Dynamics Inc Director Gabriel Shaheen Sells 2,346 Shares

On February 6, 2024, Gabriel Shaheen, a director at Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD, Financial), sold 2,346 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, totaling 4,063 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

Steel Dynamics Inc is a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The company operates through three segments: steel operations, metals recycling operations, and steel fabrication operations. It offers a range of steel products, including flat roll steel sheets, structural beams, and engineered bar products, primarily serving the construction, automotive, manufacturing, and energy industries.

The insider transaction history for Steel Dynamics Inc shows a trend of insider sales over the past year, with 6 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the valuation front, shares of Steel Dynamics Inc were trading at $120.09 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's market cap stands at $20.118 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 8.52, which is lower than both the industry median of 13.08 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $120.09 and a GuruFocus Value of $101.87, Steel Dynamics Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.18, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.