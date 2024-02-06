Executive Vice President Wayne Withrow has sold 18,030 shares of SEI Investments Co (SEIC, Financial) on February 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. SEI Investments Co is a global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 48,030 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for SEI Investments Co indicates a trend of insider sales, with 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of SEI Investments Co were trading at $65.89, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.640 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 19.04, which is above the industry median of 13.75 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a share price of $65.89 and a GuruFocus Value of $62.55, SEI Investments Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.