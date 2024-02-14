On February 6, 2024, Charles Boettcher, EVP, Corp Development & CLO of Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM), sold 2,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

Waste Management Inc is a leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America. The company offers services that range from collection and disposal to recycling and renewable energy generation, and it is known for its commitment to environmental sustainability.

According to the data provided, the insider has sold a total of 7,500 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases of the stock during that time. The recent sale of 2,500 shares is part of this activity.

The insider transaction history for Waste Management Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been no insider buys and 15 insider sells during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Waste Management Inc were trading at $189.5, resulting in a market cap of $76.65 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 33.68, which is above both the industry median of 17.9 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the stock's price of $189.5 and the GuruFocus Value of $178.18, Waste Management Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale could be interpreted within the context of the company's valuation and insider trend data. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating insider transactions.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence process, as these can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's value and future performance.

