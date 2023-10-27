Coffee Holding Co Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Coffee Holding Company, Incorporated. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Andrew Gordon, President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Coffee Holding Company, Incorporated. Sir, please go ahead.



Andrew Gordon - Coffee Holding Co., Inc. - President, CEO, Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Good afternoon. I'm Andrew Gordon, President and CEO of Coffee Holding Company. I'd like to welcome everyone listening to our annual meeting of shareholders being held this year, by remote communications.



During this annual meeting, we will be taking the formal steps necessary to vote on, and approve the proposals set forth in our proxy statement. I will also provide a brief summary of our business.



Before I begin the formal portion of this meeting, I would like to take this opportunity to introduce our Board members who are in attendance today, Gerard DeCapua, Barry Knepper, John Rotelli, Daniel Dwyer, David Gord