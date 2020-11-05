Q3 2020 Joint Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to The Joint Corp. Q3 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Moriah Shilton. Thank you, ma'am. Please go ahead.



Moriah Shilton - LHA Investor Relations - SVP



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Moriah Shilton of LHA Investor Relations. On the call today, President and CEO, Peter Holt, will review the third quarter and provide an update of the business. CFO Jake Singleton will detail the financial results, then Peter will close with a summary and open the call up for questions. Please note, we are using a slide presentation that can be found at ir.thejoint.com/events.



Today, after the close of the market, The Joint Corp. issued its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. If you do not already have a copy of this press release, it can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website. As provided on Slide 2, please b