Q4 2020 Joint Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to The Joint Corp. Q4 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Moriah Shilton of LHt (sic) [LHA] Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead, madam.



Moriah Shilton - LHA Investor Relations - SVP



Thank you, Justin. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Moriah Shilton of LHA Investor Relations. On the call today, President and CEO, Peter Holt, will review our year-end and fourth quarter 2020 performance metrics and provide an update on the business. CFO Jake Singleton will detail our financial results. Then Peter will close with a summary and open the call for questions. Please note, we are using a slide presentation that can be found at ir.thejoint.com/events.



Today, after the close of the market, The Joint Corp. issued its financial results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2020. If you do not already have a copy