Jun 14, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - Analyst



Good morning. Thank you all for joining us, for joining us for the 22nd Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Conference. So my name is Brian Nagel, and I work at Oppenheimer as a senior equity research analyst covering consumer growth and e-commerce. And I'm very pleased to have our next presenting company, Joint Corporation, and two of the company's senior leaders. So CEO Peter Holt, then CFO Jake Singleton will be joining us. I think he has technical difficulties, but he'll be joining us shortly.



So the plan here, Peter, we're going to run through a slide deck that basically describes Joint Corporation. And then to the extent we have time at the end, there'll be room for some Q&A. But Peter, I'll turn it over to you. Thank you.



Peter Holt - The Joint Corp. - President & CEO



Hey, Brian. Thank you very much. It's absolute pleasure for us to be here. Again, I'm Peter Holt, CEO of The Joint Corp. That we are a publicly traded company since November 2014. And that our whole program -- I'll just -- here's our