Q1 2023 Joint Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to The Joint Corp. First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to David Barnard of LHA Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



David Barnard - LHA Investor Relations - SVP of IR



Thank you, Dave. Good afternoon, everyone. This is David Barnard of LHA Investor Relations. On the call today, President and CEO, Peter Holt, will review our first quarter 2023 performance metrics and provide an update on the business; CFO, Jake Singleton, will detail our financial results and guidance. Then Peter will close with a summary and open the call for questions.



Please note we're using a slide presentation that can be found at https://ir.thejoint.com/events. Today, after the close of the market, The Joint Corporation issued its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. If you did not already have a copy of this press release, it can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.



As provi