Mar 25, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Proteostasis Data Update Conference Call. At this time, I would like to inform you that this conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to introduce Claudia Styslinger, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Claudia Styslinger - Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. - IR
Good morning, and thank you for joining us as we report progress in Proteostasis' proprietary combination and add-on therapy studies of PTI-801, PTI-808, PTI-428.
Joining me this morning are Meenu Chhabra, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Po-Shun Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer; and Dr. Marija Zecevic, Chief Commercial Officer.
We also have the pleasure of being joined, over the phone by Dr. Jennifer Taylor-Cousar. Dr. Taylor-Cousar is Medical Director, Clinical Research Services; Co-Director, Adult Cystic Fibrosis Program; Director, Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Development Center Adult Program; and Associate Professor at National Jewish Health.
Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. - Special Call Transcript
Mar 25, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...