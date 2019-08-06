Aug 06, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Kala Pharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to Mary Reumuth, Chief Financial Officer for Kala Pharmaceuticals. Please proceed.
Mary Reumuth - Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer
Thank you, operator, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me from the company are Mark Iwicki, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kim Brazzell, Chief Medical Officer; and Todd Bazemore, Chief Operating Officer.
Today's call is being webcast live and the webcast link can be found in the Investors & Media section on the Kala corporate website at kalarx.com.
During this call, we will be referring to non-GAAP financial measures, which are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in our press release issued today,
Q2 2019 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...