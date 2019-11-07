Q3 2019 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Niranjan Kameswaran -



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. Joining me from the company are: Mark Iwicki, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Todd Bazemore, Chief Operating Officer; Mary Reumuth, Chief Financial Officer; Hongming Chen, Chief Scientific Officer; and Kim Brazzell, Chief Medical Officer.



During this call, we will be referring to non-GAAP financial measures which are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in ou