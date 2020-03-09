Mar 09, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Kala Pharmaceuticals Conference Call to discuss the STRIDE 3 clinical trial results. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Niranjan Kameswaran, Senior Vice President of Strategy for Kala Pharmaceuticals. Please proceed.



Niranjan Kameswaran - Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - SVP of Strategy



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Please note that the press release we issued earlier today and the presentation that we're using for this conference call are both available on the Investors and Media section of the Kala website, www.kalarx.com. Additionally, today's call is being webcast live.



Joining me from the company today are Mark Iwicki, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kim Brazzell, Chief Medical Officer; Todd Bazemore, Chief Operating Officer; Mary Reumuth, Chief Financial Officer; and Hongming Chen, Chief Scientific Officer.



Turning to