William Maughan



Good afternoon. This is Bill Maughan. I'm an associate on the SMid-cap Biotech Research Team here at Bank of America. And it's my pleasure to introduce our next presenter, Mark Iwicki, CEO of Kala Pharmaceuticals. Mark?



Mark T. Iwicki - Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you very much. And hello, everyone. I'm the CEO of Kala and I want to thank you for joining the call this afternoon. Before getting started, I want to let everyone know that we will make forward-looking statements and all information in this presentation is as of May 13, 2020, and should not be considered current after such date.



So just moving to Slide 3, Kala was formed about 10 years ago based on our AMPPLIFY technology that lets us enhance delivery to target tissues in the eye. We have IP protection for the AMPPLIFY technology and products through at least 2033. Our product that we will spend a lot of time talking about today is EYSUVIS and that is our dry eye product that has the potential to become the preferred first line prescription therap