Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Niranjan Kameswaran - Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - SVP of Strategy



Welcome to our conference call to discuss the FDA approval of EYSUVIS. With me on today's call are: Mark Iwicki, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Todd Bazemore, Chief Operating Officer; Mary Reumuth, Chief Financial Officer; Kim Brazzell, Chief Medical Officer; and Hongming Chen, Chief Scientific Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to caution that comments made by management during this conference call about Kala's future expectations, plans and prospects are forward-looking statements