Feb 25, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning and welcome to the Kala Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call.
(Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, this call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to Niranjan Kameswaran, Senior Vice President of Strategy for Kala Pharmaceuticals. Please proceed.
Niranjan Kameswaran - Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - SVP of Strategy
Thank you, operator, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me from the company are Mark Iwicki, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Todd Bazemore, Chief Operating Officer; Kim Brazzell, Chief Medical Officer; Mary Reumuth, Chief Financial Officer; and Hongming Chen, Chief Scientific Officer.
Today's call is being webcast live. The webcast link can be found in the Investors section of our website at www.kalarx.com.
During this call, we will be referring to non-GAAP financial measures, which are not prepared in accordance with gene
Q4 2020 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 25, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...