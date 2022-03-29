Q4 2021 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 29, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Kala Pharmaceuticals conference call to review its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



I would like to turn the call over to Jill Steier, Executive Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for Kala Pharmaceuticals. Please proceed.



Jill S. Steier - Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Executive Director of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me from the company are Mark Iwicki, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Todd Bazemore, President and Chief Operating Officer; Kim Brazzell, Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer; Mary Reumuth, Chief Financial Officer; and Darius Kharabi, our Chief Business Officer, will also be joining us for the Q&A portion of today's call.



Today's call is being webcast live. The webcast link can be found in the Investors section of our website at www.kala