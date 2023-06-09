Jun 09, 2023 / 03:55PM GMT

Chris Howerton - Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) LLC - Analyst



Okay. Hi, everybody. Thank you so much for joining us. My name is Chris Howerton, part of the Jefferies biotechnology research team. Very excited to see everybody here at our healthcare conference for the third day. And we are hosting a fireside chat with our next company, Kala Pharmaceuticals.



And on behalf of the company, we have Kim Brazzell, the CMO. Thanks for joining us here.



Kim Brazzell - Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc - Head, R&D & Chief Medical Officer



It's great to be here. My colleague, Todd Bazemore couldn't make it because flight got canceled, because of the smoke.



Chris Howerton - Jefferies Group (