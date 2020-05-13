May 13, 2020 / 05:50PM GMT
Karl Blunden - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Senior Analyst
Great. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today at the Goldman Sachs Annual Industrials and Materials Conference and for the session that we have here with Kaiser Aluminum. I'm Karl Blunden. I run our credit research outfit for metals and mining. And it's a pleasure to have with us here, Jack Hockema, CEO and Chairman of the Board for Kaiser Aluminum. Jack, thanks for joining us today.
Jack A. Hockema - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation - Chairman & CEO
Thanks, Karl.
Karl Blunden - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Senior Analyst
So before we get started, I just want to direct everyone's attention to the relevant disclosures in the slides. Those are there for your reference. Please review them as necessary.
And Jack, for this discussion, really been looking forward to it. In my high-yield coverage, I generally spend time with companies that have higher leverage than Kaiser. So I've been interested to hear your
Kaiser Aluminum Corp at Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference (Virtual) Transcript
May 13, 2020 / 05:50PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...