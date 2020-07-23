Q2 2020 Kaiser Aluminum Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Melinda C. Ellsworth - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Kaiser Aluminum's Second Quarter and First Half 2020 Earnings Conference Call. If you have not seen a copy of our earnings release, please visit the Investor Relations page on our website at kaiseraluminum.com. We have also posted a PDF version of the slide presentation for this call. Joining me on the call today are Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Jack Hockema; President and Chief Operating Officer, Keith Harvey; Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Neal West; and Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Jennifer Huey.



Before we begin, I'd like to