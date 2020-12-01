Dec 01, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Kaiser Aluminum conference call to discuss the company's agreement to purchase Alcoa Warrick LLC. My name is Vanesse, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Melinda Ellsworth for introductions. Melinda, you may begin.
Melinda C. Ellsworth - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Communications
Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Kaiser Aluminum's conference call to discuss our anticipated acquisition of Alcoa Warrick LLC.
If you've not seen a copy of our news release, please visit the Investor Relations page on our website at kaiseraluminum.com. We have also posted a PDF version of the slide presentation for this call.
Joining me on the call today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Keith Harvey; Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Neal West; and Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Jennifer Huey.
Before we begin, I'd like to refer you to the first 3 slides of our presentation
Kaiser Aluminum Corp Announces Agreement to Purchase Alcoa Warrick LLC Conference Call Transcript
Dec 01, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...