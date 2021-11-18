Nov 18, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Emily Christine Chieng - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Associate



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome back to the GS Metals and Mining Conference. My name is Emily Chieng, and I head up the North American metals and mine research effort.



I'd like to welcome you all to our next fireside discussion today with Kaiser Aluminum. Joining us is Keith Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer. Thanks, Keith, for joining us today.



Keith A. Harvey - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Good afternoon.



Emily Christine Chieng - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Associate



As a reminder, before we get started into the Q&A, I'd like to remind investors to feel free to submit questions through the ask a question button on the top right-hand side of your screen.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - AssociateSo let's get started. Keith, you certainly operate