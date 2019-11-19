Nov 19, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Paul Andrew Matteis - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Co-Head of the Biotech Team, MD & Senior Analyst



Well, thanks, everybody. My name is Paul Matteis. I'm a biotech analyst at Stifel. Happy to be hosting the KalVista CEO, Andy Crockett. I think Andy is going to kick it off with a presentation and a corporate update, and then maybe we'll have some time for Q&A at the end. So Andy, please, we'll switch places.



Thomas Andrew Crockett - KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. My name is Andy Crockett, Chief Executive of KalVista. Pleased to be with you here today. Just to remind everyone that this presentation does contain forward-looking statements, I'll refer you to the information on the slide.



Just as an overview of KalVista, we've been focused on discovery and development of small molecule protease inhibitors since our inception. We're creating a portfolio of oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors to treat both hereditary angioedema as well as diabetic macular edema. Our lead pro