Nov 19, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Paul Andrew Matteis - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Co-Head of the Biotech Team, MD & Senior Analyst
Well, thanks, everybody. My name is Paul Matteis. I'm a biotech analyst at Stifel. Happy to be hosting the KalVista CEO, Andy Crockett. I think Andy is going to kick it off with a presentation and a corporate update, and then maybe we'll have some time for Q&A at the end. So Andy, please, we'll switch places.
Thomas Andrew Crockett - KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO & Director
Good morning, everyone. My name is Andy Crockett, Chief Executive of KalVista. Pleased to be with you here today. Just to remind everyone that this presentation does contain forward-looking statements, I'll refer you to the information on the slide.
Just as an overview of KalVista, we've been focused on discovery and development of small molecule protease inhibitors since our inception. We're creating a portfolio of oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors to treat both hereditary angioedema as well as diabetic macular edema. Our lead pro
Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc at Stifel Healthcare Conference Transcript
Nov 19, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...