Mitchell Swaroop Kapoor - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Associate
Hi, everyone. My name is Mitchell Kapoor. I'm an Equity Research Associate at Jefferies. It is my pleasure to welcome the next presenting company, KalVista. And it's my pleasure to welcome Andy Crockett, CEO.
Thomas Andrew Crockett - KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO & Director
Good morning. Pleased to be with you. My name again is Andy Crockett. I'm the Chief Executive of KalVista. Pleased to be here with you at Jefferies.
Just a reminder that the presentation here does contain forward-looking statements. If I can get the presentation to move, which it's not doing. Here we go. Okay. Forward-looking statements here. Yes. This slide, I don't think is working. Okay.
So just to start off with some company highlights, the covenants that we've been focused on: Discovery and development of small molecule protease inhibitors since our inception. We're creating a portfolio of oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors to treat both hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular ede
