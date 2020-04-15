Apr 15, 2020 / 03:20PM GMT

Serge Belanger - Needham & Company, LLC - Analyst



I'll just provide a brief introduction. Good morning. This is Serge Belanger from Needham and Company. I am one of the healthcare analysts. Welcome to the 19th annual Needham healthcare conference. Next up for our next session we have KalVista Pharmaceuticals and the CEO Andrew Crockett will talk about the Company. Andy?



Andrew Crockett - KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO



Thanks, Serge, appreciate it and pleased to be able to present today. And I will just refer you to the slide deck that I will be referencing today. And starting now on slide 2, just a reminder to everyone who is listening that this presentation does contain forward-looking statements and I will refer you just to the information contained on slide 2 for the details behind that.



So to start off just introducing the Company with an overview of Company highlights. KalVista, we have been focused on discovery and development of small molecule protease inhibitors since our inception. And we have leading expertise on plasma kallikrein and