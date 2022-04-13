Apr 13, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT

Serge D. Belanger - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good afternoon. I'm Serge Belanger, one of the health care analysts at Needham. I want to welcome you to the 21st Annual Needham Healthcare Conference. We're happy to have for our next session KalVista Pharmaceuticals, one of the pure-play HAE story. They are seeking to address both the acute and prophylactic segment of the HAE space, both with oral products as well as new mechanisms of action. So today with us, we have Andy Crockett, the CEO; Ben Palleiko, CFO; and Chris Yea, the Chief Development Officer of the company.



So I'll hand it over to Andy to give us a brief overview of the company, then we'll proceed to Q&A. And for those listening online, there is an option to submit questions via the portal. I'll be checking that as we move to the Q&A portion of the presentation. So Andy, please take it away.



Thomas Andrew Crockett - KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thanks, Serge, for having us. Happy to be here today. Just as an overview, we are fo