May 30, 2023 / 02:55PM GMT
Paul Matteis - Stifel Financial Corp. - Moderator
Great. Good morning, everybody. It's my pleasure to be moderating a chat with Andy Crockett, CEO of KalVista; Chris Yea, Chief Development Officer; and Ben Palleiko, Chief Financial Officer. We'll keep this more conversational, but maybe I'll kick it over to Andy to start, just to give a quick background on the company and an update on the 900 Phase 3 program and then we can get into more specifics. So Andy, thank you again, and please take it away.
Andy Crockett - Kalvista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO
Thanks, Paul, for having us. Good to be here with you.
Yes. So we're KalVista. We are focused on discovery and development of small molecule protease inhibitors. And our lead program is sebetralstat. Sebetralstat is a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor for the treatment of on-demand attacks of HAE and is currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial. Sebetralstat that had some really nice Phase 2 clinical data where we met all of our primary secondary endpoints and showed that it is a drug that is rapidly ab
