Q4 2021 Karooooo Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Karooooo Ltd. Cartrack Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Call. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I'd now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Zak Calisto, Founder and CEO of Karooooo.



Zak Calisto - Karooooo Ltd. - CEO



Good day to everyone. I want to thank everybody for taking the interest and the time to listen to our earnings presentation for FY21. It is our first time presenting as Karooooo, as a newly listed entity on NASDAQ and (inaudible) listed entity on the JSE. What we will be presenting today is the Karooooo numbers. As at February 2021, Karooooo was still a privately owned Company, owned by me.



At that point in time, Karooooo owned 68.1% of Cartrack, and Cartrack was listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Subsequently to that, in April 2021, Karooooo listed on the NASDAQ and (inaudible) was listed onto the JSE and now owns 100% of Cartrack. Cartrack was founded in South Africa and is now headquartered in Singapore under the enti